Putin calls Indonesia Russia's key partner in Southeast Asia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Indonesia is a key partner for Russia in Southeast Asia, with the two countries developing cooperation in information technology, agriculture and industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a working breakfast with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

"Indonesia is one of Russia's key partners in Southeast Asia. We have been bound by ties of friendship for many years. Trade is developing and growing. Last year, it increased by more than 12%. A joint commission is operating. Our areas of focus include agriculture, shipbuilding, information technology and energy," the president said.

He recalled that the countries had signed a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia. "Jakarta is our reliable and longstanding friend within ASEAN. We cooperate across various platforms, including the UN. I am confident that today's meetings will also be useful and give new boost to our cooperation and the development of our relations," the Russian leader added.

Putin noted that his personal relationship with Subianto "reflects the genuinely strategic nature of interstate ties."

"I would like to thank you for making it possible to come to Vladivostok and take part in the Eastern Economic Forum as the guest of honor. We are very pleased to see you, Mr. President," he stressed.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.