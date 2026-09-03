Top Russian diplomat dismisses Europe’s fears of Russian attack

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. EU countries’ fears that Russia will "conquer" them are detached from reality, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a lecture organized by the Znanie (Knowledge) Society on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"They [EU countries] are physically constructing walls along the EU border with the Russian federation," Lavrov said. "This is a diseased imagination."

In his words, the West "needs an enemy all the time."

"Members of both NATO members and the European Union are in a constant need of an enemy. If this artificially created image of Russia as an enemy disappears, the vast majority of governments in the European Union and NATO countries will simply be swept out of office by voters," the minister said.