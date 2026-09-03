Crew of Russian ship seized in Svalbard safe — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The crew of Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov, seized in Svalbard by Norway, is safe, Russian Far East and Arctic Development Minister Alexey Chekunkov said.

"The ship and its crew are physically safe," he said.

"I assure you that the legal team of Arktikugol [the ship’s owner] will issue a formal legal response soon," the minister added.

A statement published on the official website of the Svalbard governor said Norwegian authorities had seized the Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard at the request of Ukrainian company Naftogaz.