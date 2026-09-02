Kremlin notes closeness with China on key global issues

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing's positions on most global issues are close or congruent, as follows from the Kremlin's factsheet released ahead of the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, a TASS correspondent reports.

"Moscow and Beijing hold close or congruent positions on key global issues, support the formation of a more just and democratic multipolar world order, and ensure equal and indivisible security. The two countries closely coordinate their positions at the UN and in multilateral forums, including the SCO, BRICS, the G20, and others. Russia supports China's current APEC Presidency," the report states.