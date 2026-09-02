IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia-US financial chiefs’ meeting

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry and the US Treasury saw a basis for the further development of bilateral relations, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a comment to the Vesti TV program.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stressed the importance of contacts with Russia for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting between Siluanov and Bessent took place on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, which was held in Asheville, North Carolina, on August 31 and September 1.

TASS has compiled the main information available so far.

Contacts with US Treasury Department

Siluanov noted that this was his first meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent:

"You know, this was our first meeting with Mr. Bessent. It was on the sidelines of the G20. We got to know each other--that's positive."

He stated that the Russian and US financial departments saw a foundation for further development of bilateral relations: "We agreed that there is a basis for developing our financial relations. Clearly, this isn't easy right now. After all, there are certain tensions between our countries. As geopolitical tensions resolve, I'm confident that we will also develop our financial relations."

According to Siluanov, economic cooperation between Russia and the US can help resolve political issues, and the dialogue must continue: "It seems that financiers can always find common ground, perhaps even faster than politicians. Therefore, we must always talk, we must continue the dialogue. If we find strong common ground, that's what we have. We must develop it, and then political issues will be easier to resolve."

US Treasury statements

Bessent emphasized the importance of contacts with Russia for resolving the conflict in Ukraine: "If the sides don't talk, if we are not engaged, how can it be solved?"

He stated that despite the "sour taste" among his European colleagues, interaction with Russia must continue: "I know that some Europeans have a sour taste, but I think it's very important to engage."

The US side considers Bessent's meeting in Asheville to be productive, said Erin Brown, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs. According to her, Bessent assured that the United States wants a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Brown added that the ministers discussed "[US President Donald] Trump's plan for peace and economic growth."

She noted that the White House had decided to invite Russian representatives to G20 events.

Media and experts on Siluanov-Bessent meeting

As CNBC stated, the meeting between Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the sidelines of the G20 summit highlighted Washington's readiness to re-establish high-level diplomatic channels with Moscow.

According to the channel, Washington's position differs from the views of European administrations, which continue to isolate Russia.

Bessent held a meeting with Siluanov to discuss "US President Donald Trump's peace plan," CNBC journalist Megan Cassella reported, citing a US Treasury Department spokesperson. According to Reuters, Bessent stated at a meeting with Siluanov that agreements between Moscow and Washington are impossible until the conflict in Ukraine is resolved.

Politico noted that Washington's decision not to hinder Russia's participation in G20 events has angered the US’ European allies and heightened tensions in their relations with the US administration.

Siluanov's current meeting with his American counterpart is a signal for the restoration of relations between the countries, Alexander Abramov, head of the Laboratory for Analysis of Institutions and Financial Markets at the Presidential Academy, told TASS.

According to him, channels of interaction between the countries are being re-established, increasing the likelihood of reaching constructive solutions.

Abramov recalled that the last time the Russian Finance Minister met with the US Treasury Secretary face-to-face was in 2019.

In 2022, the Russian Finance Minister participated via videoconference in the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors. Then representatives of the United States and a number of other countries demonstratively walked out of the meeting during his speech.