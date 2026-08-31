MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia and the US continue their dialogue, including on economic issues, despite attempts to derail it or misinform the US side, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev stated.

"I can confirm that the dialogue with the US side is continuing, despite active attempts by our enemies to either derail it or, conversely, to misinform our American partners in some way," he told reporter Alexander Yunashev.

According to the envoy, as it becomes clear that escalating the conflict is not helping Kiev, more and more partners are continuing their dialogue with Russia. "The dialogue continues, including on economic issues," Dmitriev noted.