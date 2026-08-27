Russia urges IAEA to influence Kiev over attacks on ZNPP — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia is calling upon the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to influence the Kiev regime in connection with multiple attacks targeting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, said in a statement.

"Once again, we call upon the IAEA leadership to grasp the gravity of the situation and take comprehensive measures to exert influence of Kiev," Zakharova said.

In her words, "such actions would be impossible without constant support for the Kiev junta by Western nations."

"This is what instills the illusion of impunity in Vladimir Zelensky’s criminal regime and provokes new reckless acts," she added.