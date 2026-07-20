Situation in Energodar amid Ukraine’s attacks is difficult, but controlled, says governor

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The situation in Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, amid Ukraine’s attack is difficult but controlled, Zaporozhye Region governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"Of course, the most important issue is the situation in the nuclear plant’s satellite city (Energodar - TASS). The current situation is difficult but totally controlled," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

He noted that Ukrainian troops target civilian infrastructure amid failures on the frontline. According to the governor, Russian forces are taking all necessary measures to defend the city. "Regrettably, today there are no universal means against drone attacks, there no such means in the world. But Russia’s National Guard, armed forces, the administration, and all law enforcement structures understand the tasks Energodar is faced with today," he said.

Energodar is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporozhye NPP. Both the facility’s territory and its satellite city regularly come under Ukraine’s attacks. On July 15, a Ukrainian drone attacked the facility’s service car, killing its chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev and his driver.