Russia, Nepal reaffirm commitment to expanding military cooperation — defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov held a meeting with Nepal’s Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Maheshwar Mani Tripathi, during which the parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov held a meeting with Nepal’s Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Maheshwar Mani Tripathi. The parties discussed pressing issues related to bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to develop and expand military cooperation," the report reads.

The meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, according to the ministry.