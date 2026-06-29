MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has increased cooperation with Mexico’s largest drug cartels as it also shows indulgence toward growing drug transits from Latin America to Europe, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a press release on its website.

"Kiev builds up cooperation with major Mexican drug cartels," the SVR noted.

"The press department of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation informs that, according to data coming to the SVR, Ukrainian security agencies deliberately show indulgence toward the increasing drug transit from Latin America to Europe," the press release reads.

Ukrainian interest is evident, the SVR noted. "The corruption-ridden regime of Vladimir Zelensky seeks to get additional profit, especially in the situation of the inability of Western sponsors to satisfy all of its insatiable demands. Kiev also appreciates the assistance of Latin American drug cartels in attracting new mercenaries to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the SVR explained.

Meanwhile, ports in the Odessa Region emerge as key transit routes frequented by drug traffickers from Latin America to Europe via Poland, Moldova, and Romania, the SVR continued. "Ports of the Odessa Region are becoming the main transit points of the drug-transit channels to Europe through Poland, Moldova, and Romania," the SVR added. Moreover, "access to the Ukrainian `black market' of arms is also of interest to Latin American drug cartels," the SVR concluded.