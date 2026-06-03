Lavrov to hold talks with foreign counterparts at SPIEF — Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will give interviews to Russian media and hold talks with several foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 4, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Interviews with Russian media featuring Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov are scheduled for June 4. Furthermore,several meetings between the minister and his foreign counterparts are expected to take place on the sidelines of the forum," the diplomat said.

A wide participation of deputy ministers in various sessions of the forum is also planned.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.