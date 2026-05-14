BRICS foreign ministers to discuss Iran conflict in most optimal format — Lavrov

NEW DELHI, May 14. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of the BRICS member states will discuss the Middle East conflict in the most optimal format, the one that will be most effective under the current circumstances, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.

Speaking about the specific format in which the ministers will discuss the conflict in the Middle East today, Lavrov told the Vesti news program: "In the most optimal format, the one that is most effective."

Lavrov is on a three-day visit to the Indian capital, where he is participating in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.