MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The editors of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) have realized that European leaders cannot deny their catastrophic failures, Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev wrote.

"All true. Why WSJ epiphany all of a sudden? EU bureaucrats simply cannot deny their catastrophic failures. Reckoning soon," he wrote on the X social network.

Dmitriev was responding to the newspaper's publication about European leaders facing unprecedented unpopularity amid a weak economy, negative attitudes toward immigration, and growing support for populist parties across the continent.