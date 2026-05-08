Donbass Dome anti-UAV system destroys nine Ukrainian drones in DPR over past 24 hours

MARIUPOL, May 8. /TASS/. The Donbass Dome airspace defense and electronic warfare system has destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, the regional defense headquarters reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, anti-aircraft defense and composite mobile armed units with the Donbass Dome system neutralized and shot down nine enemy drones over the Donetsk People’s Republic, the defense headquarters reported on Telegram.

Residents of the region are advised to report any encountered debris or explosive objects to emergency services.