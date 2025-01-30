Valdai club’s research director says India ideal country to host Putin-Trump talks

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. India could be an optimal host for talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, Fyodor Lukyanov, the research director of the Valdai discussion club, told TASS in an interview.

"I would say that, hypothetically speaking, India would be the most suitable option. It remains to be seen, though, whether that country will find it beneficial to act in this capacity," he said.

Lukyanov believes that the country where the talks between the two leaders could be held "should be truly neutral and in no way involved in the conflict on either side."

"Practically the entire West is involved on Ukraine’s behalf. The usual locations for such an event—Helsinki, Geneva, or Vienna—are no longer viable. Consequently, the focus shifts to the Global South," he noted. "Traditionally, the Gulf monarchies—Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates—have played a significant role in recent years, but there are some considerations here. Both are key allies and partners of the United States, although as potential hosts, they remain viable options."

On January 21, Trump said he did not rule out a complete halt to US arms deliveries to Kiev. He also stated he was ready to meet with the Russian president whenever convenient. At the same time, Trump hinted that tougher sanctions against Russia might follow if Moscow refused to negotiate a deal on Ukraine. Earlier, he said he would like to meet with the Russian leader as soon as possible. Putin emphasized that Russia had never refused to engage in dialogue with the United States.