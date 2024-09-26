Putin instructs Gazprom and government to draw up ten-year company’s development plan

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Gazprom and the government to prepare a ten-year development plan, including the redistribution of supply routes, he said during his speech at the Russian Energy Week.

"I am asking the company [Gazprom] to prepare a ten-year plan together with the government, the implementation of which will certainly ensure the sustainable development of the company, the creation of infrastructure to change the geography of supplies. Moreover, I repeat, it should take into account both our large-scale plans for gasification of Russian regions and the increase in gas processing in the country," he said.

The President noted that Russia’s gas industry is currently undergoing a period of serious change. "We are talking not only about the transfer of exports from the West to the East, but also about a significant increase in supplies to the domestic market, including within the framework of the social gasification program, which was launched in 2021 and is progressing at a good pace, for which I would like to thank the management of Gazprom," he concluded.