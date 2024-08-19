{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict

Russia eager to facilitate peace deal between Armenia, Azerbaijan — Putin

The Russian leader noted that he was aware of Baku’s determination to get a deal done once and for all

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Moscow would only be pleased if it could help facilitate the signing of a truce between Baku and Yerevan, leading to the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the beginning of talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

"If we can do something to get a truce signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, achieve the delimitation and demarcation of the border, as you and I discussed many times, and unblock the relevant tracks in logistics and the economy, we will be very glad to do so," Putin assured.

Putin noted that he is aware of Baku’s determination to get a deal done once and for all. "I know this very well. We will talk more about this," the Russian leader added.

Foreign policyVladimir PutinArmenia-Azerbaijan conflict
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian forces repel attacks on three settlements in Kursk Region in past day
As a result, the Ukrainian armed forces lost a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles and over 25 troops
Read more
Putin, Aliyev set for extensive dialogue in Baku, says ambassador
Both presidents are set for an extensive dialogue, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said
Read more
Putin reveals EU resale scheme of Gazprom’s gas at spot prices may be fueling crisis
The Russian President also recalled that the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline has been switched to reverse mode
Read more
Minsk, Moscow see from where in West aggression against Common State may come — Lukashenko
"We see from where the most serious blow may be dealt at our Union and at our joint group," he said
Read more
Iskander missile systems successfully destroy key Ukrainian military targets — producer
"This precision weapon is very powerful and highly intelligent," it said
Read more
US sees ex-Ukrainian interior minister as replacement for Zelensky — Russian intelligence
According to the SVR, White House officials believe that the move "will allow the West to better prepare for possible talks with Russia on resolving the conflict"
Read more
Musk says he did not donate Tesla Cybertruck to Chechnya’s head
"Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general? That’s amazing," Elon Musk noted
Read more
Bridge across Seim River destroyed in Russia’s Kursk Region — official
According to the report, overland evacuation from a part of the Glushkovsky District is now cut off
Read more
New findings in Nord Stream sabotage case may sway Europe’s perception of Ukraine — expert
Robinder Sachdev added that information on Ukraine’s involvement in the attacks on gas pipelines "may lead European leaders, especially in Germany, to reconsider their support for Ukraine"
Read more
EU ministers to discuss military supplies to Kiev on August 29-30 amid Kursk raid
Support of Ukraine, including possible new military supplies, will obviously be the key issue on the agenda, a diplomatic source in Brussels said
Read more
FSB opens criminal case over illegal crossing of border in Sudzha by Italian reporters
These charges carry a hefty fine or an imprisonment of up to four years
Read more
Ukrainian forces unprepared for Russia’s resistance in Kursk Region — Chechen commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that Ukrainian combat hardware is currently under attack by a large number of Russian units
Read more
Geomagnetic storm begins on Earth — expert
The geomagnetic storm is expected to continue at least until Sunday noon
Read more
Defense of Belarusian western border has been developed by Minsk, Moscow — Lukashenko
The border between Belarus and Ukraine is mined "as never before" now and the Ukrainian military can only cross it with huge losses, Lukashenko noted
Read more
Over 30 aftershocks registered in past day after earthquake in Russia’s Kamchatka
Аn intense aftershock process can last for up to a month and then it will subside and become less intense
Read more
Lukashenko says draft dodgers from Ukraine fleeing to West via Belarus
"98% is men who run from the war and do not want to carry on war," Lukashenko added
Read more
Trade turnover between Russia, China to hit last year’s high level in 2024 — minister
The General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China said earlier that the volume of the Sino-Russian trade amounted to $136.67 billion in January-July, having increased by 1.6% year-on-year
Read more
Russian air defenses down 10 HIMARS rockets, 35 Ukrainian drones over day
Russian forces repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 116th mechanized and 44th airmobile brigades
Read more
Russian troops repulse 20 Ukrainian attempts to penetrate LPR over week — expert
"Over the reporting period, Ukraine’s armed formations lost about 10,040 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries or 890 more compared to the previous period under review," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Kiev begins preparation of attack on Kursk nuclear power plant — Russian Foreign Ministry
Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that Moscow will immediately use harsh response measures
Read more
American family escapes moral decline in US, seeks asylum, better life in Russia
Irina Volk noted that Leo and Chantel Heyer were born and raised in New York
Read more
Russian Lancet munition destroys Ukrainian combat engineer vehicle at Kursk Region border
"After an analysis of the reconnaissance data received, a decision was made to deliver a pinpoint strike on the enemy’s combat engineering vehicle," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Iran ready to transit Russian gas through its territory — ambassador to Moscow
Jalali specified that Russia ranked first in terms of foreign investment in the country in 2023
Read more
Ukraine keeping over 120,000 troops on Belarusian border — Lukashenko
The environment on the border also deteriorated during preparations to a parade in Minsk on Independence Day at the end of June and the beginning of July, the president added
Read more
Kiev raising stakes with Kursk Region, says Lukashenko about Ukraine's raid
On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine
Read more
Israel holding ‘very complex negotiations’ on hostage release — Netanyahu
Strong military and diplomatic pressure are the way to secure the release of our hostages, he stressed
Read more
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Read more
Situation in Kursk Region: elimination of Ukrainian mobile groups, HIMARS launchers
Ukraine’s overall losses in the course of combat operations stand at up to 2,860 troops
Read more
French politician calls on EU to stop helping Kiev if it is behind Nord Stream blasts
A theory that the act of sabotage at the gas pipelines had been committed by a group of six Ukrainians without any external support "looks improbable", Florian Philippot said
Read more
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42 mcm via Sudzha
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Read more
US should immediately negotiate with Russia, Ukraine — presidential candidate
"We need to engage in basic diplomacy," Jill Stein said
Read more
Belarus reinforces troops near border with Ukraine
Troops have already been reinforced
Read more
Russian consulate general’s office may be opened in Azerbaijan, says ambassador
This issue is in the stage of discussions
Read more
Russian grenade launchers take it to enemy troop clusters near Kursk
Operators of grenade launchers open massive fire to hit the enemy
Read more
Russia to test new 122mm robotic howitzer in Ukraine operation
The Klever robotic howitzer was unveiled at the Army 2024 international military-technical forum outside Moscow
Read more
Kiev may not have enough ammunition for offensives in medium term — report
"The current level of donations for artillery systems will not meet the Ukrainian army’s reconstitution and force generation requirements," the report emphasizes
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West seize 30 Ukrainian army’s strongholds over past day
Battlegroup West’s motor rifle units improved their forward edge positions
Read more
Much-vaunted Patriots can’t even defend themselves
In the course of the special military operation, it was confirmed that Russian air defense systems have the potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities
Read more
Harris leads Trump by three percentage points in terms of voter support, poll shows
The nationwide poll, conducted on August 14-16, involved about 3,300 registered voters
Read more
Five more refugees leave Rukban camp in Syria — Russian reconciliation center
The situation in the Rukban refugee camp located in the US-occupied al-Tanf area remains unfavorable
Read more
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
Ukraine launching decoy missiles toward Crimea to probe into its defenses — official
The enemy is again probing into the peninsula’s defenses, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said
Read more
Belarus hopes to receive more Russian helicopters, fighter jets next year
We received another batch of Mi-35M helicopters this spring, Andrey Lukyanovich said
Read more
Belarus withdraws some 20,000 troops from Ukrainian border in July, says president
According to Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus requested clarifications from Ukraine
Read more
Pilot of Tu-22M3 bomber that crashed in Irkutsk dies
Governor Igor Kobzev expressed his condolences to the pilot’s friends and family
Read more
Russian air defenses down drone over Oryol Region
Andrey Klychkov also said that despite ongoing Ukrainian attacks, the Oryol Region continued to provide assistance to internally displaced persons from the border areas of the neighboring Russian regions
Read more
No formal request yet from Russia for military assistance over situation in Kursk — CSTO
The Collective Security Treaty Organization emphasized that it closely monitored the developments
Read more
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Read more
Two women wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks on Belgorod Region
Another drone attacked a passenger car in the village of Yasnye Zori. The car was burned down
Read more
Russian air defense downs 7 HIMARS rockets, 27 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours
In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 639 Ukrainian warplanes, 282 helicopters, 30,112 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 anti-aircraft missile systems
Read more
Azerbaijani president and his wife welcome Putin at informal dinner at their residence
The meeting was held in an informal atmosphere, with the two leaders sitting in a summer terrace in white shirts with their jackets and ties off
Read more
Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka region starts to erupt
The press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s department in the Kamchatka region said the eruption had no effect on the daily life of local residents
Read more
Russian Su-34 bomber destroys Ukrainian armor by glide bombs in Kursk Region
The strike against enemy’s fortified targets was delivered by upgraded aerial bombs
Read more
Trump warns of potential US failure if Harris wins presidential election
The US will hold its presidential election on November 5
Read more
West involved in planning of attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk region — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev dismissed the US Department of State’s claims of non-involvement into the matter
Read more
New world order possible only with powerful trigger — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin pointed out that it is impossible to imagine a situation in which the West would want to maintain its dominance in a narrower format
Read more
Eighteen injured in Rostov Region after drone causes warehouse fire
Five people are in serious condition and are waiting to be airlifted out of there
Read more
Russian authorities looking into presence of US reporters in Sudzha — diplomat
"Russian law enforcement officers are looking into the facts surrounding the activity of the US journalists," Maria Zakharova explained
Read more
Belarusian president says preparing republic’s citizens to his stepping down
"I want no disappointment or failure," he said in an interview for the News of the Week program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel
Read more
Putin arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit
His talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to focus on the current state of and prospects for the further development of bilateral relations, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda
Read more
Enemy troops relocating to another area in Kursk Region for new attack — Russian commander
"Most of the troops that tried to advance yesterday were eliminated, as well as some of their equipment," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
NATO looking to divide up Western Ukraine among members — Russian diplomat
"No NATO ally would ever receive the copious amounts of [funds and weapons] that non-member Ukraine has," Maria Zakharova argued
Read more
Dozens of experts urge NATO not to admit Ukraine — Politico
Kiev’s membership may trigger NATO’s Article 5, they said
Read more
US coalition fighter bomber flies too close to Russian plane in Syria
The incident took place at an altitude of around 6,700 meters over the al-Tanf area in the Homs governorate
Read more
Russian aerospace forces strike two terrorists bases in Syria
During the past day, the Russian aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on two places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area
Read more
Putin, Russian troops "to sweep Ukrainian military" in Kursk Region — Lukashenko
Belarus and Russia see that Western countries may send in its military formations directly to Ukraine, Lukashenko noted
Read more
Press review: Russia shuts down Ukraine talk reports and Putin pays visit to Azerbaijan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 19th
Read more
US forces destroy Houthi drone in Yemen
This was reported by the US Central Command
Read more
Russian forces clear Martynovka in Kursk Region of Ukrainian troops — commander
It is noted that the Ukrainians had been pulling "everything they could" to those settlements with a view to breaching the Russian defenses and establishing a route to push deeper into Russia as they realized that Russian forces had been holding them off
Read more
China's State Council premier to visit Russia on August 20-22 — government
The sides will discuss "topical issues of the development of the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation," the statement adds
Read more
Kiev forces lost over 530 servicemen in Battlegroup Center responsibility zone in a day
Two counterattacks of the assault groups of the 23rd and 31st Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled, the head of the group’s press center Alexander Savchuk said
Read more
Ukraine fires over 150 projectiles at Belgorod Region over day
The Borisovsky, Volokonovsky, and Prokhorovsky districts were attacked with ten munitions and three UAVs
Read more
Top commander says two more Ukrainian servicemen surrender in Kursk area
He reported that five Ukrainian militants, including a fighter of the Azov battalion (banned in Russia, recognized as terrorist) were captured in the Kursk area in two days
Read more
NATO invades Russia in Kursk Region, ex-US intel officer says
Scott Ritter noted that the Russian army was learning from the situation in the Kursk Region and would use that experience in the future
Read more
Kursk attack may get Ukrainian army in more trouble on eastern front — newspaper
The paper points out that in order to carry out the attack, Ukraine "transferred troops and weapons from its already-creaking front lines," which "risks making a bad situation worse"
Read more
Baku says Armenian troops shelled Azerbaijani positions in Nakhichevan
The ministry reported shelling attacks on Azerbaijani positions in Nakhichevan on Thursday and Friday
Read more
EU keeping quiet about Ukraine's Kursk attack for fear of negative consequences — media
According to the unnamed European diplomat, the EU leaders’ silence is rooted in "curiosity multiplied by trepidation and anticipation" of the consequences of the Ukrainian attack
Read more
Russian law enforcers probe into actions of US journalists in Sudzha — MFA
Earlier, The Washington Post reporters entered the territory of the Kursk Region together with Ukrainian troops
Read more
Over 1,700 people evacuated from border areas of Kursk Region in 24 hours
Around 10,000 people, including 3,000 children, are in 174 emergency shelters in 24 regions across Russia
Read more
Ukrainian troops in Kakhovka hurting for ammunition, Russian serviceman says
"The adversary is still trying to break through to the islands from the right bank," according to the report
Read more
Zelensky’s time gone, pragmatic politicians are to replace him — opposition politician
"Zelensky is a master of political shows, but he cannot count money, resources, anticipate potential situations," Viktor Medvedchuk added
Read more
Russia declares Clooney Foundation for Justice undesirable organization
Russian prosecutors pointed out that "the foundation carries out work aimed at discrediting Russia in true Hollywood fashion"
Read more
Press review: Berlin's Nord Stream probe smells fishy and Putin tables peace proposal
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 15th
Read more
Kursk Region's Sudzha is not under Ukrainian army’s control — mayor
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Read more
Russian Giatsint-B howitzer wipes out camouflaged Ukrainian weapon in Zaporozhye area
The Giatsint-B howitzer crew has a record of several NATO-made M777 howitzers destroyed
Read more
Russia continues to suppress Ukrainian breakthrough attempts in Kursk area — top commander
The enemy is trying to break through into our territory around the clock, Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Putin appoints Sergey Butin as First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia — decree
Sergey Butin was born in 1964; he graduated from the Moscow State University Institute of Asian and African Studies
Read more
US expert calls Russian version of fire on Zaporozhye NPP ‘more plausible’
The expert added that IAEA officials examined the damaged cooling tower on Monday but could not determine the cause of the fire
Read more
US keeps fuelling conflict in Ukraine — presidential candidate
Jill Stein said that it is necessary to stop flow of weapons and funds that basically throw gasoline on the fires in Ukraine
Read more
Kiev troops will be forced to retreat from Russia after attack on Kursk region — expert
According to Monica Duffy Toft, Kiev’s surviving troops and equipment "will be redistributed, after rest and refit, to other critical areas of Ukraine’s front with Russia"
Read more
IAEA chief expected to visit Kursk NPP soon — Russian diplomat
According to Ulyanov, Grossi responded to Russia’s invitation to visit the Kursk NPP promptly
Read more
Nothing to talks about with Kiev regime, which is killing civilians — Russian diplomat
The West, according to Zakharova, must push Kiev to stop committing terror attacks on critical infrastructure in Russia
Read more
Talks on Ukraine should start from what was reached in Istanbul — Lukashenko
"If the situation develops as near Kursk, there will be an escalation, which will result in Ukraine’s elimination," the president added
Read more
Local official warns people against returning to their homes in Kursk Region border areas
Marina Degtyareva called on people to be patient
Read more
Kiev deserves nothing but defeat, unconditional surrender — Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky remarked that there had been "not a single word of condemnation" of the Kiev regime's crimes from Ukraine's Western allies
Read more
Blinken talks about 'last chance' to reach deal on Gaza
The US Secretary of State arrived in Israel the night before
Read more
Harris holds slim lead over Trump in latest poll
The survey was held from August 9 through 13 among more than 2,300 respondents nationwide
Read more
IAEA confirms Russia’s non-involvement in fire at ZNPP — Russian diplomat
The fire at the Zaporozhye plant’s cooling tower followed after Ukraine’s drone attack on August 11
Read more
US authorities have embarked on path of total censorship — ambassador Antonov
"Freedom of speech in the modern United States is sacred only if this word is pro-American," the diplomat said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts damage on Ukraine’s nationalist Azov special force
Ivan Bigma noted that "in counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian Gvozdika and Krab motorized artillery systems, one M198 howitzer, one FH70 towed howitzer, one M119 artillery gun as well as 17 mortar detachments"
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East eliminates 105 Ukrainian troops in 24 hours — top brass
"In 24 hours, over 105 troops of the enemy, a towed Msta-B howitzer, eight automotive equipment units, three fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and two ammunition supply points were eliminated," Battlegroup Spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told
Read more