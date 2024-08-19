Russia eager to facilitate peace deal between Armenia, Azerbaijan — Putin

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Moscow would only be pleased if it could help facilitate the signing of a truce between Baku and Yerevan, leading to the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the beginning of talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

"If we can do something to get a truce signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, achieve the delimitation and demarcation of the border, as you and I discussed many times, and unblock the relevant tracks in logistics and the economy, we will be very glad to do so," Putin assured.

Putin noted that he is aware of Baku’s determination to get a deal done once and for all. "I know this very well. We will talk more about this," the Russian leader added.