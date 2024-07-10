Russian troops daily achieve success in operations near Gorlovka, says DPR head

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. Russian troops are daily advancing towards Toretsk (Dzerzhinsk) located northwest of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, the republic’s head, said during a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV Channel on Wednesday.

"Now we see that the frontline is being pushed away [from Gorlovka]. We see how many efforts are being taken and we largely see a positive result in terms of the advance towards Dzerzhinsk … and some other communities. We daily see that our servicemen are achieving success literally every day," Pushilin said.

Russian troops are paying special attention to the efforts to push the enemy away from Gorlovka because the Ukrainian army still has the possibility to bombard the town by artillery, he said.