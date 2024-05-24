FSB chief slams NATO for dragging Moldova into confrontation with Russia, Belarus

BISHKEK, May 24. /TASS/. NATO is seeking to drag Moldova into a military confrontation with Moscow and Minsk, Alexander Bortnikov, director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), said.

"Moldova is a perfect example of how instruments of external control work. The Moldovan authorities have in fact lost political independence. Moreover, Chisinau is being pressured to consider giving up its national identity and statehood in general," he pointed out at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Security and Special Services.

"The [NATO] alliance is literally dragging Moldova into a military confrontation with Russia and Belarus," the FSB chief noted.