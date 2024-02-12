Starlink terminals not officially supplied to or used in Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Starlink terminals are not officially supplied to Russia and, hence, cannot be used officially, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This system is not certified here (in Russia), so, it cannot be officially supplied here and is [in fact] not officially supplied. This means that it cannot be officially used in any way," he told journalists when asked about the potential use of Starlink terminals in Russia.

US billionaire and celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk, who owns the SpaceX company, said earlier that SpaceX-developed Starlink satellite communication terminals had never been sold to Russia and denied as untrue media reports, citing the Ukrainian military, that Russian forces are allegedly using Starlink terminals.

"I don’t think that we should barge into the discussion between the Kiev regime and businessman Musk," Peskov said.

SpaceX provided Ukraine with its Starlnk terminals, which are widely used by Ukrainian troops to control drones. Despite this, Musk has repeatedly voiced support for settling the conflict in Ukraine by diplomatic means.