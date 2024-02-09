Uzbekistan moving to EAEU accession, timeline unclear — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Uzbekistan is moving toward joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), though it is unclear yet how much time the process will take, Russian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Oleg Malginov said.

"The goal (of Uzbekistan’s EAEU accession - TASS) is relevant, it is still on the agenda <…>, particularly of the Russian-Uzbek relations. <…> The process is underway, though it is difficult to say how much time it will take," he said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

Some external forces do not want Uzbekistan to move toward its EAEU accession, Malginov noted.

"The transformation of international relations, including international economic relations, is currently underway. And here there are external players that would not like such a step that Uzbekistan is taking," he explained.

Uzbekistan, which has had the observer status in the EAEU for three years already, actively participates in all events of the integration, the diplomat added. "The working group between EAEU entities and Uzbekistan has been operating recently, being involved in the development of the project for reforms of legislation, procedures and other aspects to become a full-fledged member, considering the specifics that already exists in Uzbekistan today," he said and expressed hope that the process will speed up in the near future.