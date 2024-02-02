Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian forces repulsed five Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating up to 45 enemy troops over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Kupyansk area

"In the Kupyansk area, units of Russia’s battlegroup West repelled five attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 30th, 44th mechanized and 95th air assault brigades near the settlements of Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry stated.

The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 45 personnel, two pickup trucks and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system.

Krasny Liman area

"In the Krasny Liman area, units of Battlegroup Center improved their frontline position and, backed by artillery forces, repelled three attacks by assault teams from the 60th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

The enemy lost "up to 270 troops, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and a US-made M119 howitzer."

Donetsk area

"In the Donetsk area, units of Battlegroup South have taken more advantageous positions and hit manpower and vehicles of the 22nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and the 114th brigade of territorial defense near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"The enemy has lost up to 290 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, including one US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and 17 vehicles. Russian forces hit: a US-made M777 artillery system, a Msta-B howitzer, a D-20 gun, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, a D-30 howitzer and a Grad MLRS," the ministry said, adding that the enemy’s four field ammunition depots were also destroyed.

Russian forces repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 81st airborne brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Belogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

South Donetsk area

"In the southern Donetsk area, forces of battlegroup East, in cooperation with the aviation, inflicted fire damage to forces of Ukraine’s 58th Mechanized brigade and the 127th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Urozhaynoye, DPR. The enemy lost over 100 servicemen, two automobiles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery and two D-30 cannons," the ministry said.

Zaporozhye area

"In the Zaporozhye area, backed by aircraft and artillery, units of the Russian group of troops delivered destruction to the amassments of military personnel and equipment of the 118th mechanized, 128th mountain assault and 82nd airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near Rabotino, Nesteryanka and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 55 troops, who were either killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Kherson area

"Fire damage was inflicted to troops of the 38th Marine brigade. The enemy lost up to 35 servicemen, a tank, 2 automobile vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery and 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems," the ministry said.

Air Force and air defenses

"Air defenses have shot down two rockets of the Olkha multiple rocket launcher system. In addition, 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Novoselovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novaya Mayachka in the Kherson Region, as well as Semenovka and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Russia’s tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile and artillery units hit an ammunition depot belonging to the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as troops and equipment in 102 areas," the ministry said.

Tally of destroyed equipment

"In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,620 unmanned aerial vehicles, 457 air defense missile systems, 14,888 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,215 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,946 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,156 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation," the ministry wrote.