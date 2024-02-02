No response from other countries to Russia’s proposal for probe into Il-76 crash — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. There has been no response yet from other countries to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal for an international investigation into Ukraine’s downing of an Il-76 plane, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I am unaware of any responses to the initiative," he said.

Earlier, Peskov pointed out that Western countries might not be interested in an investigation for fear it "would point back at them."

Putin stated earlier that Moscow was interested in an international investigation into the crash. He stressed that the aircraft had been downed by a US-made Patriot missile system.

The Il-76 military cargo aircraft was downed over Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region on January 24. The aircraft was carrying captive Ukrainian military personnel who had been slated to be exchanged in a prisoner swap. The crash killed all 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian POWs. The Russian Defense Ministry described the incident as a terrorist attack, pointing out that Kiev had been aware of the mission to transport captive Ukrainians.