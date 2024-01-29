Ukrainian troops execute their wounded to prevent capture — Russian commander

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces kill their wounded to prevent them from being captured and attack Russians trying to assist injured Ukrainians, a Russian service member with the callsign Aid, who commands a reconnaissance team of the Akhmat commando unit, told reporters.

According to him, when Ukrainian troops leave their wounded behind, they realize that Russian forces will try to get them to a safe place. "They spray us [with artillery fire] together with them [the wounded Ukrainian service members]," Aid stressed.

Meanwhile, in his words, Ukrainian troops most often leave their injured behind. "Or, they kill them to prevent them from being captured. Last summer, we showed a video to our colleagues that featured Ukrainian troops wounded in the legs who also had holes in the back of their heads and in their helmets, which makes it clear that their own fellow soldiers had killed them to keep them out of captivity," the commander said.