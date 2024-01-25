Israel stopped notifying Russia about strikes on Syria — Russian envoy

ASTANA, January 25. /TASS/. Israel has stopped compliance with a deal to notify Russia in advance whenever it wants to strike Syria, Russian presidential envoy for Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev told TASS.

"It does notify, but after the strikes. I am saying this absolutely seriously because we previously had an agreement with them about sending a notice some time before the strike," he said, when asked whether Israel notified Russia about the latest strikes on Syria.

According to Lavrentyev, it has been a long while after Israel began to delay notifications until after strikes, and the change is unrelated to the events in the Gaza Strip.

"Even though we insist that notifications be sent before strikes, they wouldn’t budge and, unfortunately, notify us after the fact," the envoy said.