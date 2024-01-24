Russian foreign minister to hold press conference in UN headquarters on January 24

UN, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a press conference in New York on January 24 following three days of work in the UN headquarters, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS.

"The press conference is expected roughly at 11:00 a.m. local time (7 p.m. Moscow time)," the source said.

The Russian foreign minister is visiting New York on January 22-24 to attend an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Middle East and a meeting on Ukraine. He has also held several bilateral meetings, including talks with heads of foreign ministries of Algeria, Indonesia, Jordan, Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, Turkey, and Switzerland.