MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired more than 30 munitions at the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, with the region also being attacked by 14 kamikaze drones, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine damaged two industrial enterprises and power lines. A Kamaz truck also caught fire.

"In the town of Shebekino five artillery shells were fired at the industrial zone. There are no casualties. One enterprise was damaged. A kamikaze drone also hit Shebekino. As a result of the explosion an industrial enterprise suffered damage," he wrote.

Two mortar shells were fired at the settlement of Krasnoye in the Shebekino district on Wednesday, one mortar shell was fired at the village of Terezovka. An explosive device was dropped from a UAV in the farming town of Maryino. "In the village of Murom, one fragmentation munition was dropped from a drone. These settlements did not suffer any casualties or damage," the governor informed.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired two artillery shells each at the villages of Ustinka and Krasny Khutor in the Belgorod district on Wednesday. Two explosive devices were dropped from a UAV in Ustinka. In Krasny Khutor, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an attack with three kamikaze drones, and in Bessonovka - with one UAV.

In the Borisovsky district, the outskirts of the Lozovaya Rudka farming community were attacked with two kamikaze drones and firearms. Three mortar shells were fired at the village of Novopetrovka in the Valuysk urban district. "One UAV was shot down in the area of the village of Druzhba, the farmtown of Starcevo and the village of Lavy each. There was no aftermath on the ground," Gladkov reported.

In the Graivoronsky District, four mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Poroz, and two kamikaze drones attacked an infrastructure facility in the village. Two attacks were recorded on the outskirts of the village of Kozinka. The outskirts of Novostroevka-Vtoraya came under mortar shelling with six attacks reported. "A kamikaze drone also attacked an excavator in the village. No one was injured. Two mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Dronovka. There were no injuries or damage. One kamikaze drone exploded in the Bayrak farming community, and two drones exploded in the village of Pochaevo. There was no damage in either settlement. In the village of Bezymeno, one explosive device was dropped on a Kamaz truck, resulting in a fire. There are no casualties," the governor noted. In the Krasnoyaruzhny district, the area between the village of Repyakhovka and the settlement of Prilesye came under fire - two incoming attacks were detected. A power line was damaged, which is fully restored now. Two overflights were recorded on the outskirts of the Repyakhovka village.