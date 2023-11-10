Russia’s UN envoy says dozens of Ukrainian children forcibly separated from parents

UNITED NATIONS, November 10. /TASS/. Moscow has compiled data on dozens of cases when Ukrainian children were forcibly separated from their parents in Europe, Russia's envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at an informal UN Security Council Arria Formula Meeting.

"Since the aforementioned April informal meeting of the Security Council, we have received appeals regarding the separation of children from their parents, who for the most part stay with them Europe. The cases we know of number in the dozens. Refugees do not know where they should go to address these issues. And the messages came not only from Ukrainians, but also from citizens of other countries, including residents of EU member countries. All this leads to the conclusion that this problem is very serious and widespread," he said.

Nebenzya reminded the audience that international laws pertaining to the protection of children include the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocol.

"These documents protect the right of a child not to be separated from his family, unless it is in his best interests, prohibit arbitrary and unlawful interference in his private and family life, encroachment on the inviolability of his home," the diplomat said.