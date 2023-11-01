Russian Air Defense Troops down fixed-wing drone over Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, November 1. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense Troops shot down a fixed-wing drone flying over the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Our air defense system worked over the Belgorod Region: a a fixed-wing drone was downed over the village of Novaya Derevnya. <…> According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage," he wrote.

According to the governor, the operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground.