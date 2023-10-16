Next year’s BRICS Games in Russia to be all sports, no politics, says diplomat

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Next year’s BRICS Games in the Russian city of Kazan will promote the development of multifaceted relations between member states of the organization and will not politicize sports, a senior diplomat with the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"Next year we plan to host these grand games, the BRICS Games, in Kazan next summer," Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large and Russia’s sous-sherpa, or under-sherpa, in charge of preparing for BRICS meetings Pavel Knyazev said.

"We are confident that this will benefit the development of multidimensional ties between our peoples and serve as a celebration of sport and equal cooperation in this sphere without any politicization or pushing some agenda which has nothing to do with the world of sports," he said.

The 2024 BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Games will be hosted by the Russian city of Kazan between June 12 and 23 and will feature events in 25 different sports.

In mid-May, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit proposals for organizing and holding the 2024 BRICS Games in Russia. The event is scheduled to take place in Kazan from June 12 to June 23.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin emphasized that the BRICS Games are not meant to rival any other competitions and will not interfere with the international sports calendar.