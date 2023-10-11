Ukraine receives $4-5 billion from Europe, US every month — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Ukraine has banned the transit of Russia’s natural gas via its territory to Europe, but continues receiving about $4-5 billion monthly from the European Union and the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"They [Europe] are refusing our natural gas supplies. The question is: Why? We have two pipeline systems operating across the territory of Ukraine. One of them is still being used and the transit [of gas] is uninterrupted. Europe receives it," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"However, Ukraine decided to shut down the second [pipeline] route. But they are receiving money from Europe to the tune of $4-5 billion a month. This also comes partly from the United States, but mostly from Europe," he said.

"Europe could well say [to Ukraine] - open this route for us post haste because we need it to sustain our economy. But no, they don’t," the Russian president continued.

"Why is it that natural gas can be delivered to Europe via one route but not the other? I don’t understand this," Putin added.