Russian State Duma Council to discuss revoking ratification of CTBT — speaker

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma Council will discuss revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) at its next meeting, this corresponds to Russia’s national interests, Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament), said on his Telegram channel.

"At the next meeting of the State Duma Council, we will definitely discuss the issue of revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. This correlates with the national interests of our country. And it will be a reciprocal response to the US which has not yet ratified the treaty," Volodin said.

The speaker noted that at the Valdai International Discussion Club meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin raised an "important issue that concerns the security of Russia and its citizens."

"This is about revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. The global situation has changed. Washington and Brussels unleashed a war against our country. Contemporary challenges demand new solutions," Volodin thinks.

He also noted that the successful testing of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile and completing work on the heavy Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) are important for national security.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty was approved by the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, 1996. The document bans nuclear charge test explosions along with nuclear blasts for peaceful purposes. The ban applies to all areas (in the atmosphere, in space, underwater and underground) and is absolute and comprehensive. The treaty has not entered into force yet because the United States, Egypt, Israel, Iran and China have not ratified it, while India, North Korea and Pakistan have not signed it.