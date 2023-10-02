Ukraine shells Kherson to shift blame to Russian forces — governor

GENICHESK, October 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shell residential neighborhoods of Kherson, a city they seized earlier, in order to shift the blame to the Russian military, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Our people from Kherson report that Ukrainian militants deliberately shell the city’s residential neighborhoods in order to shift the blame to the Russian army. In particular, they write that last night the formations of the Kiev regime shelled the bus station area. A shot could be heard being fired nearby, then a shell or mine whistled over, and an explosion followed in short order. That means the shot didn’t come from too far," he said on Telegram.

The governor said another city neighborhood came under a similar type of shelling in the morning

According to Saldo, the Russian military confirmed that Ukrainian troops shell Kherson.

"According to their data, after destroying the enemy's artillery positions in Pridneprovsky Park on September 24, the enemy deliberately destroyed the park cafe called Golden Key on September 29 by shelling (or blowing it up on the spot) and captured the destruction with photos and on video. Then a propaganda campaign was started to hype up the destruction of a civilian structure. In fact, our men did not shoot in that direction that day, as the enemy retreated from its positions there after the defeat on September 24," the governor said.

On September 21, Saldo said that German and Spanish television crews had arrived in Kherson to prepare a media provocation.