Kiev to use ATACMS to strike residential neighborhoods in Donbass, Crimea — MFA

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Kiev will use US ATACMS missiles for terrorist purposes to strike the civilian infrastructure of cities in Donbass and Crimea, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Regarding the supply of long-range missiles to the Kiev regime, it should be understood - <...> this type of weaponry will be used by Kiev’s criminal regime mainly for terrorist purposes to strike public facilities and residential neighborhoods of cities in Donbass and Crimea," the diplomat told a briefing in comments on the possible transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden told Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky that the US would provide a small number of ATACMS long-range missiles to Kiev, NBC reported last week.