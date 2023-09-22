Russian senior diplomat, Baltic Fleet commander discuss situation in Baltic region

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and Baltic Fleet Commander Vladimir Vorobyov have discussed the military and political situation in the Baltic region and how to address threats to Russia’s security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement after Titov’s visit to the westernmost Kaliningrad Region.

"A meeting was held with Commander of the Baltic Fleet Vice Admiral Vladimir Vorobyov, which focused on the military and political situation in the Baltic region and on countering threats to Russia’s national security," the statement said.

Additionally, Titov talked with Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov and members of the regional government about external assistance to ensure the region’s sustainable development, including in the context of the need for smooth functioning of the Kaliningrad transit, as well as current relations with neighboring countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry underlined.