Kim Jong Un interested in Russian economy, everyday life — Russian envoy

VLADIVOSTOK, September 16. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is interested in Russia’s economy and daily life, being very knowledgeable about the country, Russian Ambassador to the DPRK Alexander Matsegora told journalists.

According to the diplomat, Kim is interested in a wide range of issues of interaction between the two countries.

Matsegora pointed out that the North Korean leader’s visit will help take relations between Russia and North Korea to a higher level. "It is already pretty good but now it will be even better," he stressed.

The North Korean leader is visiting Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He last visited Russia in April 2019, when Putin met Kim for the first time for bilateral talks in Vladivostok.