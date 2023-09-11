Special military op must continue to curb threat of terrorist attacks from Kiev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Kiev regime continues to perpetrate terrorist attacks so the special military operation must continue to quell this threat, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The Kiev regime is not above using terrorist attacks; it does not shy away from attacks against famous people, public opinion leaders and, of course, against civilian targets," Peskov said in an interview with the RBC TV channel on the sidelines of the 2023 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The Kiev regime is obviously inclined to carry on with this practice, and that is why this means the unconditional continuation of the special military operation to eliminate this threat," Peskov stated.

He pointed out that the Russian Armed Forces, Air Defense forces and security services keep perfecting their methods of fighting against attacks from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"Here we hope that over time we will manage to more effectively and completely eliminate such threats," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

"The most important thing, however, is to carry on with the special military operation until victory is won, in order to eradicate this threat in the future," Peskov added.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Vladivostok on September 10-13. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.