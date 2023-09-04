Russia hits Ukrainian shipbuilding plant where unmanned motor boats were assembled

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia delivered a drone stroke against a Ukrainian shipbuilding plant assembling unmanned motor boats, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles delivered the strike against the Ukrainian shipbuilding enterprise where unmanned motor boats were assembled from imported components," the ministry said.

Russian aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet marine aviation destroyed at night four Willard Sea Force fast-moving craft with assault teams on board, the ministry informed.