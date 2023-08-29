Russian forces destroy Ukrainian Grad rocket launcher, arms hangar in Kherson area

GENICHESK, August 29. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launcher and an enemy armament hangar in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Tuesday.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup struck the enemy by firepower in the Kherson direction, destroying an armament and military hardware hangar belonging to a Ukrainian army unit (casualties: eight Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 11 others suffered wounds of varying severity) and knocking out 13 motor vehicles and a Grad multiple launch rocket system with its three-member crew and ammunition," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian fire emplacement and a 120mm mortar with its crew and ammunition in the island zone, eliminated an enemy temporary deployment site and damaged four motor vehicles in the Kakhovka direction, he said.