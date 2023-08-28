West seeks to create ‘conflict perimeter’ around Russia, says security official

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The West seeks to create a ‘conflict perimeter’ around its geopolitical enemies that are Russia and China today, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta government daily on Monday.

"The Anglo-Saxons are not interested in the sovereignty and development of states, which they control. Their goal is to place at their disposal the resources that are vitally necessary for supporting their parasitic model of existence. Aside from that, it is far more important for them to create a ‘conflict perimeter’ around their geopolitical enemies that are Russia and China today," the security official pointed out.

For centuries, the West has made peoples and whole states face the dilemma: either national conscience reformatting or extermination, Shevtsov said.

"We can see the results all over the world. In Africa, Asia, Latin America, also in the post-Soviet space, including in Ukraine, most of present-day crises are the direct consequence of this policy," the security official stressed.