PREVIEW: Russian premier to pay two-day visit to Armenia for talks with EAEU colleagues

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

According to earlier reports, heads of national governments from Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states plan to discuss further development of integration processes within the EAEU in the mid-term and long-term perspective. The event’s agenda also includes discussions on improving the union’s legislative basis, strengthening the existing formats of cooperation with other countries and building ties with potential partners.

The event will be held as part of Russia’s presidency in the EAEU, in the mountainous resort of Tsakhkadzor some 50km away from Armenia’s capital Yerevan.

It will be the third meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in 2023. The previous ones took place in Kazakhstan’s Almaty in early February and in Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi in June.

Earlier, Mishustin said that the EAEU partners may jointly tackle global challenges by developing own production and technologies. He named the creation of new logistical chains and re-orientation of foreign trade to new markets among current priorities. He underscored that the quality of EAEU goods is comparable to their foreign counterparts. The Russian premier also pledged to maintain ties with friendly countries.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council brings together the heads of governments from the EAEU member states - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.