MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The planned transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine shows that Western countries are still following the course of prolonging the conflict, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said.

"Certainly, these are additional difficulties in bringing the situation to an end as soon as possible. Undoubtedly, our units understand what to do with these planes, but of course it can be characterized as the continued aspirations of Western countries to continue fueling the conflict, and here no peace initiatives can certainly not explain such actions," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced a "breakthrough agreement" with the Netherlands on the delivery of 42 F-16 fighter jets to Kiev. Denmark also said it was ready to transfer 19 F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, with the first six jets arriving in Ukraine before the New Year. The Danish Air Force has about 30 fighter jets that will be retired when the country switches to the more modern F-35 jets. The Dutch Air Force has 42 of the same planes.

Denmark and the Netherlands have already announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, with assistance from nine other countries. In July, Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the training would begin in August in Skrydstrup in southern Jutland. It is expected to last at least six months.