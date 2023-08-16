Russian troops destroy four Ukrainian strongholds in DPR over past day

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian troops supported by artillery destroyed four Ukrainian army strongholds and several vehicles with militants in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup East Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Forward units of the Battlegroup East supported by artillery and aircraft inflicted damage on the enemy near the settlement of Urozhainoye, destroying an armored vehicle, an infantry fighting vehicle, four strongholds and striking amassed enemy manpower," the spokesman said.

Russian troops also inflicted damage by firepower on enemy forces near the settlement of Staromayorskoye, he added.

"Several motor vehicles with militants were destroyed. Mortar fire eliminated two enemy reconnaissance groups northwest of Priyutnoye," the battlegroup’s spokesman said.