US, UK, France should compensate Africa for damage caused — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The UN should consider the issue of compensating the peoples of African countries for the damage caused by the UK, the US and France, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"The UN should consider the issue of compensation to the peoples of the African continent from the side of first of all the US, the UK and France for the damage caused by them. Africa has the right not only to independently dispose of its wealth, but also to be compensated for the damage caused by the colonizers," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, during the period of colonialism, the US and other European countries, through the slave trade, "transported about 15 million people who became slaves to America alone, while the UK transported 3 million slaves". "Time passes, but the colonial interests of the US and a number of Western countries have not disappeared anywhere. Only the methods have changed," the lawmaker pointed out.

He stressed that due to the neo-colonial influence of Western countries, many African countries have had zero or negative economic growth for 60 years. "The US, the UK and France continue to destroy African deposits of gold, platinum, uranium, critical minerals and rare earth metals. This leads to poverty and loss of sovereignty," Volodin concluded.