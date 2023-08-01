Attacks on Black Sea Fleet, drones in Moscow bring closer Zelensky’s end — senator

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Attacks by drone boats on the Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ships and the launch of drones in the Moscow Region bring closer the end of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Grigory Karasin, the head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said.

"All these night attacks by drone boats on the Black Sea Fleet’s ships and desperate launches of drones in Moscow and the Moscow Region only bring closer the inevitable end of Zelensky. We agree with the relevant conclusions of some Western experts," the senator wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the resort to terrorism is a clear sign of "the weakness of the military component of the Kiev regime and the futility of the Ukrainian armed forces on the battlefield."

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that Kiev had unsuccessfully attacked the Black Sea Fleet's patrol ships with three drone boats 340 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol. After repelling the attack, the patrol ships Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov continued their missions.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that Ukraine attempted to use drones to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Two drones were downed by the by the country’s Air Defense Forces over the Moscow Region and another one was suppressed by electronic warfare and crash-landed into one of the Moscow City skyscrapers.