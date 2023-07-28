Russia respects Africa's peace initiatives on Ukraine, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia respects and carefully considers the peace initiatives of African countries on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We respect your (African leaders' - TASS) initiatives and carefully consider them," he said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.

The Russian president pointed to the growing political and economic role of African countries. Speaking about the African peace initiative, Putin noted that the Ukrainian crisis is an "acute problem." "We do not walk away from its consideration," the head of state added.

"Africa is ready to help solve problems that seem to be outside the zone of its primary interests," Putin pointed out.

The second Russia-Africa Summit is taking place at St. Petersburg’s Expoforum on July 27-28, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums. Similar to the first such summit in 2019, the event is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development." The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the event’s official information partner and photo-hosting agency.