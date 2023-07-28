Deliveries of cluster munitions to Kiev harm remnants of Russia-US ties — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The deliveries of cluster munitions to Ukraine are dealing a blow to remnants of ties between Moscow and Washington, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"As far as Russia-US relations are concerned, they are practically non-existent at this point," the diplomat told Russia’s Channel One. "Naturally, the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine deals a serious blow to those remains, or pieces, of the Russian-US ties."

"I would like to tell you that we will certainly take this anti-Russian step on the part of [US President Joe Biden’s] administration into account when working with Washington," Antonov added.