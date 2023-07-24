St. Petersburg to take special security measures during Russia-Africa Summit — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, July 24. /TASS/. The arrival of dozens of national leaders to the Russia-Africa summit will require adoption of special security measures in the city, Governor Alexander Beglov said on a radio Monday.

According to the governor, additional measures will also be taken in transportation services and in operation of emergency services.

"The Russia-Africa Summit will take place at the Expoforum. We expect dozens of national leaders to arrive, which will require special security measures. I’ve signed a decree recommending top managers to switch their employees to working remotely during these dates, July 26-28. This will make it possible to reduce the load on main city highways, will make it possible ensure normal operation of city public transport and emergency services," Beglov said.

The governor called on the citizens to "display understanding, to be hospitable and friendly." He promised to do everything to minimize the inconvenience for the citizens.

The second Russia-Africa summit will take place in St. Petersburg's Expoforum on July 27-29, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums.