World situation far from stable, as old conflicts deepen with new threats emerging — Putin

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin opined on Monday that almost every region in the world is facing a tough situation amid conflicts, with African nations suffering more than other countries.

"Regrettably, we see that the situation in the world today is far from stable. The long-standing conflicts that exist in nearly every region are deepening, and new threats and challenges are emerging," the Russian leader wrote in his article, "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future." "And Africa feels the burden of global challenges like no other part of the world," he added.