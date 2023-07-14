Ukraine’s military plans to deploy extra forces in Zaporozhye area — regional governor

MELITOPOL, July 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military plans to deploy additional forces and equipment in the Zaporozhye area, acting Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Friday.

"In the Pologi-Orekhov direction, the operational situation remains unchanged, the enemy is already weakened and has not taken any active actions in the past 24 hours. It is understandable that it is now trying to focus on troop recovery. According to our reconnaissance data, the enemy plans to deploy forces to the area of the settlement of Pyatikhatki," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that the Ukrainian military had lost over 26,000 troops since it launched its counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve success in any of the frontline sectors.